DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $33.32 on Monday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.89. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

