Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.19 ($29.29).

Shares of LHA opened at €21.13 ($24.57) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €17.05 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €27.47 ($31.94). The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

