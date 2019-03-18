Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Renishaw (RSW)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a research report report published on Friday.

RSW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Renishaw from GBX 4,220 ($55.14) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Renishaw to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 4,800 ($62.72) to GBX 4,570 ($59.72) in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 4,349.83 ($56.84).

Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 4,227.52 ($55.24) on Friday. Renishaw has a 1 year low of GBX 3,614 ($47.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,745 ($75.07). The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.02.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported GBX 69.30 ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 74.10 ($0.97) by GBX (4.80) (($0.06)).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Renishaw’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Catherine Glickman purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,921 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £26,466.75 ($34,583.50).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

