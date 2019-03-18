DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,242,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,652 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,155,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,605 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,599,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,915 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,028,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $73,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

