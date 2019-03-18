DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $27,415.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded up 33.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00449759 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00086600 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000124 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000876 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000261 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003400 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000225 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,906,795,366 tokens. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.