Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Raised to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DLPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Shares of NYSE DLPH opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.22. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $53.78.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 109.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delphi Technologies news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,010,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,693,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,588,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 927,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,023,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 73,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Ltd. grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Ecofin Ltd. now owns 186,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

