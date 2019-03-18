Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $517-527 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.25 million.Del Taco Restaurants also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.47-0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. 519,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TACO shares. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

