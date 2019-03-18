Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) will announce sales of $120.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.03 million and the lowest is $120.40 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group reported sales of $89.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $531.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.50 million to $538.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $567.05 million, with estimates ranging from $561.00 million to $573.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $123.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.63 million.

DFRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.72. 53,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,625. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.84 million, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 52,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 7,900 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $60,751.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,311,733 shares of company stock valued at $9,311,876. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 234,800 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $23,795,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after buying an additional 116,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,512,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 537,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

