Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, LLC develops, owns and operates three contemporary, complementary restaurant concepts: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan’s Steakhouse and Del Frisco’s Grille. The restaurants offer selections that include steaks, lobster tails, lamb chops and fresh seafood, as well as an extensive wine selection. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, LLC is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Several other analysts have also commented on DFRG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFRG opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $261.21 million, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $123.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,311,733 shares of company stock valued at $9,311,876. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFRG. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

