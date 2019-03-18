Datarius Credit Reaches Market Cap of $129,744.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $129,744.00 and $1.58 million worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00387944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.01668021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00229018 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004863 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit launched on November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

Datarius Credit Token Trading

Datarius Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

