Dash Trading Up 13% Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $809.48 million and $241.04 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $93.10 or 0.02313442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Binance, BitFlip and C2CX. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000512 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005168 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00002161 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001261 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,695,119 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Indodax, Tux Exchange, Bitbns, Bitinka, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, BX Thailand, Bibox, Poloniex, ABCC, Tidex, C-Patex, Kraken, Coindeal, Crex24, WazirX, Sistemkoin, Coinhub, Coinbe, Kuna, Upbit, Braziliex, Trade By Trade, LBank, Instant Bitex, Graviex, Ovis, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, BitFlip, Bittrex, SouthXchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, Altcoin Trader, Bitsane, WEX, C-CEX, BitBay, CEX.IO, CryptoBridge, xBTCe, Exmo, ZB.COM, Binance, HitBTC, Liquid, LocalTrade, OpenLedger DEX, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, TradeOgre, CoinEx, COSS, Exrates, Cryptomate, Coinroom, Koineks, Bleutrade, BTC Trade UA, Bitfinex, C2CX, Trade Satoshi, ACX, Bit-Z, Bisq, Negocie Coins, Coinrail, Bittylicious, OKEx, HBUS, Bithumb, Mercatox, B2BX, Coinsquare, Liqui, BiteBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.