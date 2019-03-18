Danaher Co. (DHR) Stake Decreased by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 107,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 63,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $128.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $129.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 17,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $2,262,502.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,764.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $1,341,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,653.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

