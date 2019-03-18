Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,092 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $720,118,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,870,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,832,263 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $217,202,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $205,498,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $141,393,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $2,815,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 12,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $1,072,009.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. ValuEngine cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

TEL stock opened at $83.70 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

