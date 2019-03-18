Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,354 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 149.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,129,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,042,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8,438.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $124.54 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.07 and a twelve month high of $129.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

