Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 114.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,876,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 147,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL opened at $67.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

In related news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 22,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,500,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,162,793 shares in the company, valued at $77,104,803.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $372,578.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $3,419,284 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/dana-investment-advisors-inc-grows-position-in-colgate-palmolive-cl.html.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.