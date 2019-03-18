Dana Inc (DAN) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 277.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 177,332 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,814,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,977 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,414,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,826,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1,263.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 784,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 726,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dana by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after acquiring an additional 599,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.09.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $18.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dana Inc has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $27.21.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Dana had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

