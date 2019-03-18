D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,873,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282,936 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $124,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,634,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,892.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,570,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217,429 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,646,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $124.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

In related news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $170,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $508,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,285 shares of company stock worth $1,199,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

