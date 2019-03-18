CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stake Raised by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 764.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 71.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $5,010,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $11,486,046.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,283,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and have sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

