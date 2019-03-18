Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Stake Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $151,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,647.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $78,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,389.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,681 shares of company stock worth $3,542,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.14.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $112.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $95.23 and a 12 month high of $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $648.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.52 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

