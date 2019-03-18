Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $10.44 Million Stake in Vale SA (VALE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288,350 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vale to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vale SA has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $16.13.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

