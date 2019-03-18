Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,960 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises about 3.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Welltower worth $71,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Welltower by 6,756.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,411 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $77.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

In other Welltower news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

