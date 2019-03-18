Cube Price Hits $0.0034 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Cube has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cube token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CPDAX, OKEx and BitForex. Cube has a market cap of $23.10 million and $232,842.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00386980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.01665748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00229610 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004890 BTC.

About Cube

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitForex, IDEX, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.