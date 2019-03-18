CryptoPing (PING) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,637.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, HitBTC and YoBit. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $290,593.00 and $2,637.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00391266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.01685033 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00229220 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001872 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004816 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.