Critical Survey: Park City Group (PCYG) vs. Castlight Health (CSLT)

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Castlight Health and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health -25.39% -12.93% -9.74% Park City Group 18.95% 11.07% 8.92%

Castlight Health has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Castlight Health and Park City Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health 0 1 4 0 2.80 Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Castlight Health currently has a consensus price target of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 32.32%. Given Castlight Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than Park City Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Castlight Health and Park City Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health $156.40 million 3.61 -$39.71 million ($0.16) -24.56 Park City Group $22.04 million 7.21 $3.40 million $0.15 53.33

Park City Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Castlight Health. Castlight Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park City Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Castlight Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Park City Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Park City Group beats Castlight Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions. In addition, it provides business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. The company primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and suppliers. Park City Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

