Critical Survey: Oclaro (OCLR) & Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL)

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) and Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Oclaro alerts:

This table compares Oclaro and Hanwha Q Cells’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oclaro $543.17 million 2.61 $62.45 million $0.44 18.77 Hanwha Q Cells $2.18 billion 0.38 -$12.40 million ($0.11) -89.36

Oclaro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hanwha Q Cells. Hanwha Q Cells is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oclaro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Oclaro has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanwha Q Cells has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oclaro and Hanwha Q Cells, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oclaro 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hanwha Q Cells 1 0 0 0 1.00

Oclaro currently has a consensus target price of $9.94, suggesting a potential upside of 20.31%. Given Oclaro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oclaro is more favorable than Hanwha Q Cells.

Profitability

This table compares Oclaro and Hanwha Q Cells’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oclaro 8.90% 9.44% 7.71% Hanwha Q Cells -10.51% -14.35% -2.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Oclaro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Hanwha Q Cells shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Oclaro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oclaro beats Hanwha Q Cells on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as through sales representatives and resellers. It serves network equipment manufacturers of telecommunications and datacom systems, hyperscale data center operators, and datacom module manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bookham, Inc. and changed its name to Oclaro, Inc. in April 2009. Oclaro, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Hanwha Q Cells Company Profile

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd., a solar energy company, develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules in South Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China, India, Turkey, and internationally. Its principal products include PV cells, PV modules, silicon ingots, and silicon wafers. The company also develops and sells solar power projects; and offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as operation and management services. In addition, it offers services for the development and installation of ground-mounted and commercial rooftop PV systems. Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. serves utility companies and system integrators directly, as well as through third-party distributors. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hanwha Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Oclaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oclaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.