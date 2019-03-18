Critical Review: Propetro (PUMP) and Its Peers

Propetro (NYSE: PUMP) is one of 79 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Propetro to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Propetro alerts:

This table compares Propetro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propetro 10.20% 30.52% 17.46% Propetro Competitors -3.29% 4.14% 1.64%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Propetro and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propetro 0 0 4 0 3.00 Propetro Competitors 372 1470 2335 119 2.51

Propetro currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.78%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 40.53%. Given Propetro’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Propetro has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Propetro and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Propetro $1.70 billion $173.86 million 10.47 Propetro Competitors $3.21 billion -$83.75 million 29.57

Propetro’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Propetro. Propetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Propetro has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propetro’s peers have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Propetro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Propetro beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet comprised 20 hydraulic fracturing units with 905,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.