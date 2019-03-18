Critical Review: Foresight Energy (FELP) versus Colombia Energy Resources (CERX)

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) and Colombia Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:CERX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Foresight Energy and Colombia Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Colombia Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Foresight Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.56%. Given Foresight Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Foresight Energy is more favorable than Colombia Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Energy and Colombia Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Energy -5.01% -9.04% -2.24% Colombia Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Foresight Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Colombia Energy Resources does not pay a dividend. Foresight Energy pays out -71.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foresight Energy and Colombia Energy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Energy $1.10 billion 0.38 -$25.78 million ($0.32) -9.11 Colombia Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Colombia Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foresight Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Foresight Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Foresight Energy beats Colombia Energy Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foresight Energy

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. It controls approximately 2 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. The company sells its coal to electric utility and industrial companies. Foresight Energy GP LLC acts as a general partner for Foresight Energy LP. The company was formerly known as Foresight Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Foresight Energy LP in April 2014. Foresight Energy LP was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Colombia Energy Resources

Colombia Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of coal mines in the Republic of Columbia. The company holds 10 coal mining concession contracts to exploit coal deposits in 10,455 hectares in the Boyacà and Santander districts of the Republic of Colombia. It also has an option to purchase a coal mining concession contract with 1,550 hectares in the Boyacà district. The company was formerly known as Colombia Clean Power & Fuels, Inc. and changed its name to Colombia Energy Resources, Inc. in November 2011. Colombia Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in San Francisco, California.

