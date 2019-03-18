Critical Contrast: Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) and Agilent Technologies (A)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and Agilent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories Intl. 0 5 9 0 2.64 Agilent Technologies 0 2 11 0 2.85

Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus target price of $141.38, indicating a potential downside of 2.05%. Agilent Technologies has a consensus target price of $86.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.45%. Given Agilent Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agilent Technologies is more favorable than Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Dividends

Agilent Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Charles River Laboratories Intl. does not pay a dividend. Agilent Technologies pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charles River Laboratories Intl. and Agilent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories Intl. $2.27 billion 3.07 $226.37 million $6.03 23.94 Agilent Technologies $4.91 billion 5.22 $316.00 million $2.79 28.95

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Charles River Laboratories Intl.. Charles River Laboratories Intl. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilent Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilent Technologies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories Intl. and Agilent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories Intl. 9.99% 24.09% 8.14% Agilent Technologies 22.86% 19.90% 10.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats Charles River Laboratories Intl. on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. It also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates, including genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification of a druggable target through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as bioanalysis, drug metabolism, pharmacokinetics, safety pharmacology, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. It also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies; biotechnology, agricultural and industrial chemical, life science, veterinary medicine, medical device, diagnostic, and consumer product companies; contract research and contract manufacturing organizations; other commercial entities; and hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment, genetic data management, and interpretation support software; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, compliance support, and software as a service, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, manufacturer's representatives, and electronic commerce. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

