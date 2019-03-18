Critical Comparison: Yamaha (YAMCY) and Yatra Online (YTRA)

Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yamaha and Yatra Online, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamaha 1 0 0 0 1.00 Yatra Online 0 1 2 0 2.67

Yatra Online has a consensus target price of $7.92, indicating a potential upside of 51.95%. Given Yatra Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Yamaha.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yamaha and Yatra Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamaha N/A N/A N/A Yatra Online -6.47% -116.35% -19.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yamaha and Yatra Online’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamaha N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yatra Online $188.12 million 1.18 -$61.33 million ($1.42) -3.67

Yamaha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatra Online.

Summary

Yatra Online beats Yamaha on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation engages in musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company offers pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools. It also provides professional audio equipment, music production equipment and software, audiovisual equipment, commercial online karaoke systems, network devices, and unified communication devices, and other products. In addition, it provides electronic devices, automobile interior wood components, and factory automation equipment, as well as golf products and others; and operates resort facilities. Yamaha Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 3.7 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurugram, India.

