Crestline Management LP Sells 11,818 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR)

Crestline Management LP reduced its stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the software’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,670 shares of the software’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,798 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,576 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 70,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.46 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Martin E. Nichols sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $177,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jan Kowal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $621,350 in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

