Crestline Management LP Acquires Shares of 22,930 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,955,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,918,000 after buying an additional 92,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,955,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,918,000 after buying an additional 92,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,842,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,258,000 after buying an additional 1,272,203 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,075,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,480,000 after purchasing an additional 286,696 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the period.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Maxim Group reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.
Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $67.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
