Crestline Management LP Acquires Shares of 22,930 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,955,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,918,000 after buying an additional 92,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,955,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,918,000 after buying an additional 92,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,842,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,258,000 after buying an additional 1,272,203 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,075,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,480,000 after purchasing an additional 286,696 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the period.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Maxim Group reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

In related news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $204,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,731.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $362,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,385 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Crestline Management LP Acquires Shares of 22,930 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/crestline-management-lp-acquires-shares-of-22930-dave-busters-entertainment-inc-play.html.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.