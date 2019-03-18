Cott (COT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Cott Corporation is a North American and European water, coffee and coffee extracts, tea and filtration solutions service company. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cott from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.98.

Shares of NYSE:COT opened at $15.00 on Friday. Cott has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Cott had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Cott’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cott will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cott news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hinson bought 51,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $764,906.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,526.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cott during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,133,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cott by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cott by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,420,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after buying an additional 78,182 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cott during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,246,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cott during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,989,000.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

