Costello Asset Management INC Invests $607,000 in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,765,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,375,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,908,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,378 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 97,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 76,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.
Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $40.52.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
