Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $233.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $180.83 and a one year high of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $151,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,924,179. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America set a $255.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $225.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

