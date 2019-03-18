CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,680,000 after buying an additional 200,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,047,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,503,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 548,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,702,000 after buying an additional 77,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after buying an additional 202,743 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 423,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,814,000 after buying an additional 212,278 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up from $429.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $460.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.22.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $344,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.11, for a total transaction of $2,569,089.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,461 shares of company stock worth $31,346,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $469.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $315.85 and a 52-week high of $484.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.19 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

