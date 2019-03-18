CorVel Co. (CRVL) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in CorVel by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in CorVel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 16,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,056,065.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,790,847.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,415 in the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRVL stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.69. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.73.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.45%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

