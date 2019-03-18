CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $53,000 Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,920,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,920,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 39.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,884,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,560 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $15,705,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,082,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 519,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $6.72 on Monday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.13.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 67.85%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered First Majestic Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

