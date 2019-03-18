Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $8,181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,591.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $3,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,495,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $59.03 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $484.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Copart to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

