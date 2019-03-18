Control4 Corp (CTRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

CTRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Control4 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Control4 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Control4 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Control4 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRL opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Control4 has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.07 million. Control4 had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Control4 will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Control4 news, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $167,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,141.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryce Judd sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $59,587.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,688.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,566 shares of company stock worth $372,474. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRL. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Control4 by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the third quarter worth $139,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

