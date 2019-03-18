Contrasting Osisko gold royalties (OR) & Contango ORE (CTGO)

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) and Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko gold royalties and Contango ORE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko gold royalties $378.44 million 4.68 -$81.46 million $0.15 75.87 Contango ORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Contango ORE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko gold royalties.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko gold royalties and Contango ORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko gold royalties -21.05% 1.68% 1.29% Contango ORE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Osisko gold royalties and Contango ORE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko gold royalties 0 1 5 0 2.83 Contango ORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osisko gold royalties presently has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 50.85%. Given Osisko gold royalties’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Osisko gold royalties is more favorable than Contango ORE.

Dividends

Osisko gold royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Contango ORE does not pay a dividend. Osisko gold royalties pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Osisko gold royalties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Osisko gold royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Osisko gold royalties beats Contango ORE on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada. The company also has a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile. It holds a portfolio of approximately 130 royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes in North America; and owns rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Contango ORE

Contango Ore, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold, copper, and associated minerals in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company, through a joint venture, had leased or controlled approximately 850,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

