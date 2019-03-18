Contrasting DHT (DHT) and Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

DHT (NYSE:DHT) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DHT and Genco Shipping & Trading’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $375.94 million 1.74 -$46.92 million ($0.25) -18.24 Genco Shipping & Trading $367.52 million 0.97 -$32.94 million $0.64 13.39

Genco Shipping & Trading has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DHT. DHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genco Shipping & Trading, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DHT and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT -14.05% -4.15% -2.04% Genco Shipping & Trading -8.96% 2.44% 1.59%

Dividends

DHT pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Genco Shipping & Trading does not pay a dividend. DHT pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.8% of DHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DHT and Genco Shipping & Trading, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 1 6 0 2.86 Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 4 0 2.80

DHT presently has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 35.96%. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus target price of $17.70, suggesting a potential upside of 106.53%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than DHT.

Volatility & Risk

DHT has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats DHT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of August 15, 2018, it had fleet of 15 Capesize, 5 Panamax, 5 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 1 Handymax, and 15 Handysize drybulk carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 5,039,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

