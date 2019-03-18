Contrasting Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) and Antero Resources (AR)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Antero Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Antero Resources does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Antero Resources 1 7 4 0 2.25

Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $19.05, indicating a potential upside of 126.25%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Antero Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $6.63 million 10.95 $7.39 million N/A N/A Antero Resources $4.14 billion 0.63 -$397.51 million $0.77 10.94

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 93.00% 88.39% 74.94% Antero Resources -9.60% 3.67% 2.05%

Risk & Volatility

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold. It also owned and operated 289 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 108 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor station in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.0 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 554 million barrels of ethane; 498 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 46 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

