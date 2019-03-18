Continental AG (CTTAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

CTTAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAF remained flat at $$163.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. Continental has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $273.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.