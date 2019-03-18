Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $826,000 Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Pitney Bowes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBI shares. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of PBI opened at $6.85 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $947.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 100.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Pitney Bowes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

