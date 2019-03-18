Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $910,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $2,153,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,079 shares of company stock worth $9,457,895. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $109.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $110.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.05.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

