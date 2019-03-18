Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $782,000 Stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 174.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 4,440.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1,024.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

In other news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

