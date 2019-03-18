Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL stock opened at $138.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.21. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $91.56 and a 52-week high of $325.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-decreases-stake-in-madrigal-pharmaceuticals-inc-mdgl.html.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.