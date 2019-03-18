ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

CNOB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $753.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.88. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.20%. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 2,700 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $54,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,966.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,637,000. Seidman Lawrence B boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 44,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

