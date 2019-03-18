Coni (CONI) Price Hits $0.0136

Coni (CURRENCY:CONI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Coni token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coni has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $52,485.00 worth of Coni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coni has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coni alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.63 or 0.17206865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00049601 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000366 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00001225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Coni Token Profile

Coni (CRYPTO:CONI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2018. Coni’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Coni’s official Twitter account is @coinbene . The official website for Coni is www.coinbene.com . Coni’s official message board is www.coinbene.com/#/coniactivity

Buying and Selling Coni

Coni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.