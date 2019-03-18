Concierge Coin Trading Up 74.7% This Week (CCC)

Concierge Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Concierge Coin has traded 74.7% higher against the US dollar. Concierge Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $5.00 worth of Concierge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concierge Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00388388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.01669215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00228164 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004849 BTC.

About Concierge Coin

Concierge Coin launched on August 21st, 2017. Concierge Coin’s total supply is 2,546,644 coins. The official website for Concierge Coin is www.conciergecoin.net . Concierge Coin’s official Twitter account is @conciergecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Concierge Coin

Concierge Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concierge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concierge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concierge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

